Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal shoot fun sequence for their yet-to-be-titled film; Watch BTS video

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently shooting for their first collaboration together with Laxmi Utekar. The duo is currently shooting in Indore and has been treating their fans with BTS pictures and videos. However, the film hasn't been titled yet. The duo has already shared a lot of photos and videos from their travel diary from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, a behind the scene video made rounds on the Internet that created a buzz. The video shared on Instagram seems from a fun sequence that they were shooting in Indore.

In the video, Sara and Vicky were seen dancing in desi avatars along with other junior artists. Sara was seen wearing a saree in the video. The whole video was pure fun and joy. On Monday, Sara took to her ‘gram to share a story from the bank of river Narmada in Maheshwar in which she was enjoying a cup of coffee along with co-star Vicky Kaushal. He had also re-shared the post and teased her by saying “Jab tak suraj chand rahega Sara ka yhi kaam rahega.”

See BTS video here

Previously, Sara had shared a photo in lavender Indian wear and took the Internet by storm. She looked every inch beautiful. Vicky also shared a video on Instagram playing cricket on the sets.

On the professional term, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham.

