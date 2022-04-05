Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey are all smiles with their Gaslight crew in unseen selfies from set

Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey were recently in Gujarat for several days to shoot for their upcoming film Gaslight. The filming was underway in Gujarat's Rajkot and will also see Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. Gaslight is a suspense drama and character details are under wraps. While the Gujarat schedule is wrapped up and Sara-Vikrant have returned to Mumbai, we stumbled upon some unseen photos of the actors.

Thanks to Sara Ali Khan's social media fan clubs, we got to see the actors in their candid self as they posed for pictures with their crew. In the unseen selfies, Sara can be seen donning a bright pink kurti as she snaps a selfie with Vikrant and one other person. The second photo shows the cast smiling for a selfie.

Take a look at Sara and Vikrant's pictures below:

While in Gujarat, Sara and Vikrant also visited the Devbhumi Dwarka Temple. Their videos and photos from the temple visit had also surfaced on social media.

"It’s another film where I am tapped into something new. It’s a very interesting part. I am collaborating with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. I am really excited," an excited Vikrant Massey had said earlier.

