Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey visit a temple amid Gaslight shoot in Gujarat.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in February that Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangdha Singh will be rolling Gaslight in March. The film kickstarted in Gujarat and the actors have been there for a few weeks for its filming. A newly-married Vikrant was also joined by his wife Sheetal Thakur on the sets of Gaslight to celebrate Holi. Amid the film's hectic schedule, looks like Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey took a break to visit a temple.

Sharing a video of their visit, paparazzo Viral Bhayani revealed that Sara and Vikrant had gone to visit the Devbhumi Dwarka Temple. A video of their visit has now surfaced on social media which shows the duo offering their prayers at the place of worship. While Sara is clad in an ethnic white suit, Vikrant can be seen wearing a basic blue shirt. Both the actors have a yellow cloth tied around them.

Vikrant and Sara also made sure to wear their masks as they were surrounded by a huge crowd. Click here to watch Sara and Vikrant's temple video.

The shooting of Gaslight is currently underway in Rajkot. Pinkvilla's source had earlier revealed, "A major chunk of the film will be shot there (Rajkot), post which the remaining portions will be filmed in Mumbai. The trio has already begun their prep and readings for the movie too."

Gaslight is being helmed by Pawan Kripalani Pawan, who had also helmed Taurani’s Bhoot Police, which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey on collaborating with Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight: Her outlook towards work is so refreshing