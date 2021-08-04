Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Ananya Panday to star in new content line up on OTT platform

Discovery Plus on Wednesday made an announcement for its upcoming content line-up of non-fiction titles. Shows like “Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan”, season two of “Star vs Food “ and the Indian adaptation of “Say Yes To The Dress” were unveiled today. The streaming joint has decided to feature Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi in the new shows.

A report in Indian Express stated that the second season of Mission Frontline will star the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ star Sara. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi and Badshah will star in Star vs Food 2.

Anil Kapoor in a statement spoke about his experience on being on the show, “Despite my undeniable love for food, it is no secret that my expertise lies at eating and not cooking. Being blessed with excellent culinary artists in my home and family, I have never had to enter the kitchen to prepare a meal for myself. Star vs Food S2 set me up against a challenge of cooking a scrumptious meal for my loved ones. And I must say, this was a much more daunting task than acting. Undoubtedly, it has been an exhilarating experience and I can’t wait to make my family proud with this new notch in my belt.”

According to the streamer, Mission Frontline will feature Sara Ali Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India’s first female commando unit to tackle rising crime against women in the state.

The line-up also includes the Indian adaptation of American reality TV series ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ that focused on giving brides a choice to select their dream dress for their special day. Discovery Plus has also launched its original series “Money Mafia”. Produced by Chandra Talkies, the series aims to document India’s “biggest scams”.