Sara Ali Khan announces a 'fresh start' to the year as she heads for another holiday; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan returned to Mumbai after celebrating New Year with her brother Ibrahim and their friends. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.
Sara Ali Khan seems to be on a vacation spree as the actress jetted off to another destination on Monday. Yes, you heard it right. It was only a few days back when the Atrangi Re star returned to Mumbai after having celebrated New Year with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends. And now, she has headed to yet another unknown place for her holidays. The diva was snapped at the airport on Monday evening ahead of boarding her flight.

While we are yet to figure out her holiday destination, Sara has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, she is posing with one Jehan Handa who was the Assistant Director of her debut movie Kedarnath co-starring Late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara has been spotted with Jehan multiple times earlier. In the second and third picture, she is happily seated on a decorated swing with her friends while posing for the camera. Sara adds the caption ‘Fresh start’ here while implying the beginning of her holidays again.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan that was released on December 25, 2020. The David Dhawan directorial was rolled out on an OTT platform. Meanwhile, the actress began shooting for her upcoming movie Atrangi Re a few weeks ago. The romantic drama also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. It has been directed by Aanand L. Rai and is the third Hindi film for Dhanush.  

