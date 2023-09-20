Sara Ali Khan arrives at Kartik Aaryan’s residence for Ganapati Visarjan; Kabir Khan and others join: VIDEO

The world celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, Tuesday, and it was followed by the Ganapati Visarjan on Wednesday. As always, Bollywood celebs made sure they celebrated the auspicious occasion in the most splendid way with Pujas, Darshans, and get-togethers. After the grand Ganesh Puja, the B'town celebs have now gathered to bid goodbye to Bappa with grand Visarjan ceremonies. Kartik Aaryan, the popular actor held a Ganpati Visarjan puja at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night, and it was attended by several famous celebs.

Sara Ali Khan spotted at Kartik Aaryan's residence

Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star and rumored ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan was spotted arriving at the actor's residence on Wednesday night, for the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony. The young actress, who has always maintained a warm bond with the paparazzi photographers, was seen waving at them as she made an entry into Aaryan's home, and posed for pictures.

Later, renowned designer Manish Malhotra and a few other guests were also seen joining Sara Ali Khan for the photo session. Many other renowned celebs, including renowned director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, and filmmaker Raaj Shandilyaa were also spotted at Aaryan's residence for Visarjan puja.

The Kedarnath actress looked pretty in a Rani pink embellished suit, which she paired with a pair of matching palazzo trousers, and a dupatta. Sara Ali Khan completed her look with a pair of statement chaandbaalis, pink ghungroo bangles, a pair of pink jhuttis, dewy make-up, and a sindoor bindi on her forehead. She was also seen carrying a pouch with Lord Ganesha's picture.

Sara Ali Khan's work front

The young actress, who is best known for the candidness she brings to her persona both onscreen and off-screen, is currently busy in her acting career with some promising projects in the pipeline. Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Metro In Dino, the upcoming Anurag Basu directorial which marks her first onscreen collaboration with popular actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

She is set to team up with senior actress Karisma Kapoor and talented actor Vijay Varma for Murder Mubarak, the upcoming comedy-thriller. Sara is also playing the lead role in Ae Watan Mere Watan, the period drama film which is helmed by Kannan Iyer.