Sara Ali Khan asks her ‘Darshaks’ to help her in choosing cool glasses; PICS

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user and often treats her fans with some interesting titbits and stunning pictures. She is a stunner and lights up her Instagram every time she posts a picture or caption/quote. Also, she never misses a chance to indulge her fans in her life and often interacts with them via Instagram stories, asking for their opinions on various things. Speaking of which, the actress on Wednesday took to her Insta stories and asked fans to suggest her the best colour for her shades.

In the pictures, Sara is seen wearing a pink co-ord set paired with a sky-blue coloured jacket and printed cap. The actress looked uber cool as she completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Meanwhile, it wasn’t her outfit that grabbed the attention, but her pink shades and an opinion poll she made for her ‘Darshaks.’ The actress asked her fans to suggest her the color of shades. In the first picture, Sara gave to options to her fans – “Yes love the pink and No (Enough with the colour).”

Meanwhile, in the second picture, she wore blue shades and again asked the fans to choose between- “Yes Cool! and No (no more colour Sara).”

Now let’s see what color of shades her ‘Darshaks’ choose for her.

Have a look at Sara’s posts:

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She now has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film.

Recently, Pinkvilla learned that Sara is set to do a film based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.