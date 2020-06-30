Sara Ali Khan asks paps about their safety after months of COVID 19 lockdown; Obliges them with namaste pose
After months of staying cooped up at her house amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Sara Ali Khan finally let her hair down and stepped out to meet her Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai on Tuesday. Actress Sara was staying at home amid the lockdown with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh and often used to share updates on social media of her lockdown shenanigans. However, on Tuesday, Sara stepped out of her house to visit Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai’s office.
Post her meeting, as Sara stepped out, paparazzi surrounded her and urged her to pose for photos. At first, Sara decided to walk away but on the insistence of the photographers, maintained a distance and obliged for photos. While posing, being her cordial self, Sara obliged the paps and asked them about their safety and well being amid the COVID 19 pandemic. After this, when Sara was about to leave, the paparazzi requested her to do her signature namaste pose.
Sara happily obliged and stood for another few seconds as she struck her namaste pose. While opening the car door, Sara told the paparazzi, “Ab mera namaste famous ho geya hai,” and the photographers happily agreed.
Here are the photos and video of Sara Ali Khan’s interaction with paps:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Varun Dhawan co-starrer Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. Sara and Varun had already shot for the film before the pandemic. Rumours were rife that the film may release on an OTT platform. However, nothing has been officially announced. Apart from this, Sara also has Atrangi Re with Aanand L Rai. The film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021.
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
We don’t want to see you. Even with a mask . Why didn’t you ask for cbi enquiry for Sushant . He was your first costar and he apparently guided you so much. Don’t you owe him even this much? Or is everything on the table only until Friday comes
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
All fake. Suddenly trying to act good won't work Sara. The way you guys treated Sushant is unforgivable. Pv please post
Anonymous 1 hour ago
I find her very cunning. She comes across too "rehearsed". Look at her namaste, body language, the positioning of her feet is the first lesson models learn in how to pose, her overt "humility".
Anonymous 1 hour ago
you talk rubbish. stop the hate on her because she has class not like you just making up stories