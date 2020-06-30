  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan asks paps about their safety after months of COVID 19 lockdown; Obliges them with namaste pose

Sara Ali Khan stepped out after months of COVID 19 lockdown in the city and was snapped at Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai’s office. The Coolie No 1 star asked photographers about their wellbeing and obliged them with photos after months.
17376 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2020 06:07 pm
After months of staying cooped up at her house amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Sara Ali Khan finally let her hair down and stepped out to meet her Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai on Tuesday. Actress Sara was staying at home amid the lockdown with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh and often used to share updates on social media of her lockdown shenanigans. However, on Tuesday, Sara stepped out of her house to visit Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai’s office. 

Post her meeting, as Sara stepped out, paparazzi surrounded her and urged her to pose for photos. At first, Sara decided to walk away but on the insistence of the photographers, maintained a distance and obliged for photos. While posing, being her cordial self, Sara obliged the paps and asked them about their safety and well being amid the COVID 19 pandemic. After this, when Sara was about to leave, the paparazzi requested her to do her signature namaste pose.

Sara happily obliged and stood for another few seconds as she struck her namaste pose. While opening the car door, Sara told the paparazzi, “Ab mera namaste famous ho geya hai,” and the photographers happily agreed. 

Here are the photos and video of Sara Ali Khan’s interaction with paps:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Varun Dhawan co-starrer Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. Sara and Varun had already shot for the film before the pandemic. Rumours were rife that the film may release on an OTT platform. However, nothing has been officially announced. Apart from this, Sara also has Atrangi Re with Aanand L Rai. The film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021. 

Credits :Manav Manglani

