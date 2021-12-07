Sara Ali Khan on Atrangi Re’s OTT release: If I reach more eyes, I win

From Simmba to Love Aaj Kal 2; Sara Ali Khan has made her mark in the film industry by giving us some incredible performances. Over the years, Sara has gained a huge army of fan following. Sara Ali Khan is now all set to be seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Simmba actress opened up about her movie getting an OTT release and said, “My initial reaction was feeling bad because I do films for the big screen, I believe in that experience. Then I also realised, for the lack of a better word, what the aukaat of an actor is. It’s not my decision. I love Aanand ji, he made me love myself when I didn’t love myself, so I am not one to suddenly question his thought process. Jo bhi kiya hoga, bauhaut soch samajh ke kiya hoga. Ultimately, for me it matters that you watch the film. If I reach more eyes, I win. As long as you can watch the film and have a smile, I am happy.”

Talking about ‘Atrangi Re’, the romantic drama, helmed by Aanand L Rai, will be witnessing digital release on 24 December. Recently, Sara launched ‘Chaka Chak’ song from the film. The ‘Atrangi Re’ team has been busy in promoting their films in various cities. Apart from that, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Coolie No 1, also starring Varun Dhawan. There have been reports that Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have been roped in for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming rom-com.