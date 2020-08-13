Sara Ali Khan is a ball of happiness as she gives a sneak peek into her quarter century birthday celebrations

Sara Ali Khan turned 25 and to celebrate her birthday, the actress headed to Goa with Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan completed a quarter century yesterday as she turned 25 years on August 12, 2020 and celebrated her birthday with mom Amrita Singh and brother in Goa. Bang at midnight, fans of Sara Ali Khan trended #HappyBirthdaySaraAliKhan on Twitter while the Kedarnath actress cut cakes and posed amid balloons in Goa. Thereafter, B-town celebs showered immense love on the actress by taking to social media to wish her- from Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Ananya Panday, , Kiara Advani, Soha Ali Khan to others, a host of actors wished the actress and before her birthday ended, Sara took to Instagram to share a sneak-peek from her birthday celebration wherein she is seen cutting the cake amidst loud cheers.

In the said video, Sara is seen wearing white skirt and top and as always, she looks gorgeous, and while she cuts the cake, we can hear people singing the birthday song for her. Also yesterday, after Kareena Kapoor penned a heartwarming wish for Sara on Instagram, Bebo and announced that they are expecting their second child. Also, on her birthday, Sara Ali Khan penned an appreciation post for her mother and lauded her for graduating from being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, prior to the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan was shooting in Varanasi for Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re, and since the shooting was stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, now the makers are all set to roll again, and as per reports, the shooting of Atrangi Re will resume in October.

