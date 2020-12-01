Sara Ali Khan basks in the glow of the sun as she flaunts her ethereal look in traditional wear; PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan, who is awaiting the release of her film Coolie No 1, has shared her amazing picture on Instagram. Check out her post.

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film Coolie No 1 with . The stunning actress has been in the news ever since the film started rolling. Recently the trailer of the film has been dropped and she has been garnering praise for her stint in David Dhawan’s directorial. Besides her acting prowess, the Kedarnath star enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often treats her fans with her stunning pictures. As we speak of this, the actress has shared yet another breathtaking picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Simmba star posted a stunning picture of herself while flaunting her glow. In the photo, Sara looks ravishing in a white suit with a pink dupatta. To amp her look, she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes with a soft pink lipstick. She shows off her natural glow by embracing the minimal makeup look. Needless to say, it is hard to take the eyes off from her. Sara’s gawking at you will leave you stunned and in awe of her beauty. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Soaking in the Sun Posing just for Fun.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile talking Coolie No. 1, it is a remake of 1995 super hit film of the same name that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie will release on 25 Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

