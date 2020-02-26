Sara Ali Khan beams with joy while posing with Randeep Hooda in THIS unseen pic from Love Aaj Kal shoot

Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda were a part of Imtiaz Ali’s recent release Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. An unseen photo of Sara and Randeep was shared on social media and the two actors looked stunning in the click. Check it out.

One of the highly anticipated films of 2020 was Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda starrer Love Aaj Kal. While the film may have not had the desired effect on the audience, the star cast of Kartik, Sara and Randeep surely did. While in the film, Sara and Kartik’s love story was running parallel to Randeep and Arushi Sharma’s tale of love, off the screen, Sara bonded well with both her male co stars from Love Aaj Kal.

A proof of it we found while surfing on social media in an unseen picture from the sets of Love Aaj Kal. In the photo, Sara aka Zoe can be seen posing with Randeep aka Raghu from the film. While striking a pose, Sara beamed with happiness while the dapper star also smiled. Clad in a casual striped shirt with jeans, Sara looked gorgeous in the photo. On the other hand, Randeep can be seen sporting a comfy look in a white shirt with jeans as he posed with his Love Aaj Kal co-star.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan gives us lessons to slay in a nerdy yet sporty OOTD as she steps out)

In the film, Sara’s character Zoe used to hangout at Randeep’s cafe. Though the film tanked at the box office, Randeep’s performance in it was loved. The younger Randeep was played by Kartik Aaryan in the film.

Check out the photo:

Meanwhile, Sara has now moved onto her next film, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and and will soon begin the shoot of the same. As per reports, Sara will romance both Akshay and Dhanush in different eras in Atrangi Re. Apart from this, Sara also recently wrapped up Coolie No 1 with . It is slated to be released on May 1, 2020. Randeep, on the other hand, will be seen in and starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More