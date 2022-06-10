Sara Ali Khan beats the heat & flaunts her toned legs as she is clicked post-workout; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the actresses who has a knack for making the headlines. Be it her personal or professional life, her travel escapades or her on set fun, her upcoming movies and more, the Pataudi princess often manages to create a buzz in the town. Interestingly, the Love Aaj Kal has also emerged as a fitness icon and is often seen motivating fans with her workout videos. For the uninitiated, Sara had managed to lose an ample amount of weight before stepping in the tinselvile and has managed to make everyone skip a heartbeat with her panache.

Sara Ali Khan opts for a comfy outfit post workout

Besides, Sara’s style statements also grab a lot of attention. The Simmba actress tends to make heads turn every time she is clicked, be it at the red carpet, casual outing or at the gym. Recently, Sara was clicked post her workout in the city and she was beating the heat with her comfy outfit. The Pataudi princess had opted for a white coloured crop-top which she had paired with purple coloured shorts. She had completed her look with a back bum, and a handbag and her stylish glasses gave her a perfect geek look. Sara was seen flaunting her perfectly toned midriff and legs as she stepped out post a workout.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post workout pics:

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara was last seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s 2021 release Atrangi Re. She has recently wrapped the shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled movie with Vicky Kaushal which is touted to be a romantic comedy. The movie marks Sara’s first collaboration with the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor and the Pataudi princess is all praises for him. In a post on social media, Sara wrote that she had a blast working with Vicky. She even called Vicky humble and talented and asserted that there is a lot to learn from him. “From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me,” Sara added. Meanwhile, she has also collaborated with Vikrant Massey for the first time in Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight.

