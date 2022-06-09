Sara Ali Khan can't stop, won't stop; Look at her nail the workout routine

Sara Ali Khan might only be a few films old in B’Town, however, she has found her space in the big and glamourous world of showbiz. Within a few years since her debut in 2018, in the film Kedarnath, Sara has emerged as one of the most popular actresses among the newbies in the tinsel town. Apart from showcasing her potential in films, Sara also dishes out fitness goals to her fans, followers, and admirers every now and then. The actress is often clicked outside her gym or after her pilates session. Apart from that, she too shares a sneak-peek of her workout session on her social media space every now and then.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara Ali Khan yet again took to the story feature on her Instagram space and shared a new video where she can be seen beating the midweek blues with some exercise. The Simmba actress was the perfect weekday fitspiration as she sweated it out in style along with her fitness instructor. Her toned muscles were proof that Sara has been working out with dedication. Moreover, she looked comfortable and stylish at the same time as she donned orange athleisure wear featuring a sports bra and a pair of grey shorts. Her hair was done in a braid. Sharing the video, Sara captioned the post, “Lovely to be back to my fav @namratapurohit (bicep emoji)”. Sara further wrote, “Orange is the new best (orange emoji) (nail paint emoji)”.

Click HERE to watch Sara Ali Khan’s video.

Here’s a screengrab from Sara’s video:

Recently Sara jetted off to London on a vacation with her mother and actress Amrita Singh and shared a slew of photos with her fans. Clearly, the actress had a wonderful time there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has some interesting projects in the pipeline. Sara, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey opposite her. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sara Ali Khan will be working on a film on the Quit India Movement of 1942.

