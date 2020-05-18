Sara Ali Khan beats Monday blues by relishing some brownies and mangoes and we wish to binge on it too

Today, Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a photo of some brownies and mangoes as she kick-started the week on a sweet note. Take a look

Sara Ali Khan was shooting in Varanasi for Anand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re when cine bodies stalled shootings due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and post that, Sara returned to Mumbai. Now amid the Coronavirus pandemic, since all of us are under quarantine, Sara Ali Khan, too, is quarantining with brother and mom Amrita Singh. Besides working out, and cooking, Sara Ali Khan has been digging deep into her archives and sharing throwback and childhood photos of herself on Instagram, and also, making fun videos with Ibrahim.

That said, looks like Sara Ali Khan’s Monday started on an amazing note as she devoured on some yummy brownies and mangoes and we say this because today, this Kedarnath actress took to Instagram stories to share a photo of some delectable brownies and alongside the photo, Sara wrote, “Best.” Well, they indeed look amazing and we wish we got a bite of it too. A few days back, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of throwback photos with her childhood friends - Ishika Shroff and Vedika Pinto and alongside the photos, as always, Sara Ali Khan decided to show her love for rhyming verse as she wrote, “Through thick and thin (Literally) Known you for 8,395 Din.. Thick as thieves, close as Kin If you two are my friends I’ll always Win.” What is amazing is that in one of the pictures, Sara and her friends are seen dressed in lehenga choli.

Also, since all film shootings are stalled and Bollywood actors are quarantined at home, Sara Ali Khan was missing her shooting days, and so, she shared a picture of herself holding clapboard of her films and said how she was missing being a working woman. Alongside the photo, Sara wrote, “Missing being a #working #woman on a #working#wednesday But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human #stayhome#staysafe #staypositive.” On the work front, efore the lSara Ali Khan will next be seen in Anand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush, Atrangi Re and she will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, where she has been paired opposite .

Take a look at how Sara Ali Khan kick-started her Monday by gorging on some yummy brownies:

Credits :Instagram

