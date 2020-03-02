Sara Ali Khan beats the ‘Monday blues’ by sharing a THROWBACK PHOTO from vacay and we can totally relate to it

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and the film didn’t perform well at the box office

After shooting in Bangkok, Mumbai, and Goa, Sara Ali Khan and have finally wrapped up the shooting of David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 and on Saturday, Varun and Sara celebrated the wrap up party in Mumbai. From cutting a massive cake to dancing and posing for selfies, Sara and Varun had a whale of a time and what turned out to be the highlight of the party was the original cast of Coolie No 1 aka Karisma Kapoor posing for a selfie with Sara and Varun.

And today, looks like, after all the fun, Sara Ali Khan was feeling the Monday blues as she was home alone and therefore, she shared a throwback photo from her Maldives vacation wherein she is seen sitting on a hammock while posing at the beach and alongside the photo, Sara wrote, “Missing Mommy and Brother #homealone #mondayblues..” Now, we all know that post Coolie No 1, Sara will be seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re and during a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan opened up on working in Atrangi Re as she said that although the character is a tough one to pull off, but she wants to do one hell of a job trying to prove otherwise.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and the film didn’t perform well at the box office. Besides work, Sara Ali Khan has been in the news for her love affair with Kartik Aaryan and during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan was put on the spot when students started addressing Sara Ali Khan as ‘Bhabhi’.

