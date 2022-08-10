Sara Ali Khan becomes nostalgic as she visits Columbia University in New York; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. In addition to this, she is a travel junkie too. As she enjoys a massive fan following on social media, the actress also gives glimpses of her vacation pictures and videos on it and gives major travel goals to her followers.

Sara Ali Khan is currently in New York and has filled social media with some drool-worthy vacay pictures. During her trip, the actress visited Columbia University where she studied and became nostalgic. While sharing the photo in the stories section of Instagram, she wrote, "Looking back with so much gratitude, fondness and nostalgia".

Check Sara Ali Khan's post here:

A few days ago, Sara had travelled to Florence in Italy with her mother, actress Amrita Singh and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. Posting pictures from her trip, she added a Charles Dickens quote and wrote: "And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love - of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

