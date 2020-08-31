Sara Ali Khan begins the new week with a sugar rush as she shares a glimpse of relishing her favourite dessert

Sara Ali Khan is known to be a foodie with a sweet tooth and she often shares photos of enjoying her favourite sweets on social media. On Monday, she did the same as she stepped into a new week on a sweet note.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following due to her style and performances in her films. The actress pays special attention to her diet and often sweats it out at the gym. However, amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Sara resorted to working out at home with brother and often was seen cycling around her house as well. However, once in a while, Sara also used to take a break from her diet to relish her favourite desserts. On Monday, she did exactly that and began her week on a sweet note.

Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped a glimpse of her relishing her favourite dessert and left everyone drooling. In the photo, we could see Sara gorging on her favourite chocolate jar cake with biscuits on it. Sharing the same, Sara gave fans a glimpse of her ‘mood for good food’ and left everyone in awe. The Simmba star recently rang in her birthday in Goa with her brother Ibrahim and shared stunning photos of the celebration on social media as well.

Now, as she relished her favourite dessert, Sara shared the photo and wrote, “Who could resist? Good food is a good mood.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s photo of relishing her favourite dessert:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She will now be seen in Coolie No 1. Apart from this, Sara also has Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The shooting of the film was stalled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. However, post the unlock, it was announced that another schedule will begin in October. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

