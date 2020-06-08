Sara Ali Khan is being herself & is sincere, forthcoming says Soha Ali Khan as she feels proud of Simmba star

Sara Ali Khan is turning out to be a youth icon for many. The Simmba star is loved for her style and candidness. Talking about Sara, her aunt Soha Ali Khan was all praises for her in a recent chat.

Among the popular stars of the youth, Sara Ali Khan’s name shines right at the top as many young people look up to her. From Sara’s style to her candidness, everything seems to have clicked with her fans, and hence, she is among the popular stars of today. Despite being just 3 films old, Sara’s fan following is massive, and every time the gorgeous star shares something on social media, it goes viral. Seeing her journey so far, many times, her family members have expressed pride, and joining them is Sara’s aunt Soha Ali Khan.

In a recent interview with Etimes, Soha opened up about how proud she feels of Sara when she sees her on the big screen. Sara has worked in Simmba, Kedarnath, and Love Aaj Kal and in the chat, Soha revealed that she feels Sara is not trying to be anyone else and that is why people love her. Soha even went on to praise Sara’s command over Hindi, Urdu, English and mentioned that the Simmba star is confident. Soha even mentioned that she feels Sara chose a mixed bag of films for herself and is doing well.

Talking about Sara, Soha said, “I feel incredibly proud of her. I’m very happy that the start has been good for her because I feel it makes the journey easier. I think she chose the best films. Both in terms of performance and in terms of commercial success. So I think she is quite set. And I love the way she conducts herself personally. She is very sincere and forthcoming, her command over Hindi, Urdu and English and her confidence. She’s not trying to be anyone else. She’s not trying to come up with the best answer. She is just being herself and that’s why people are responding to her.”

Here's Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram post:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Soha has been spending time at home with Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She often shares adorable photos on social media of her daughter that go viral. Recently, Inaaya made a family tree with Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others as a part of it. On the other hand, Sara is currently gearing up to be seen in Coolie No 1 remake with . Apart from this, she also has Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

