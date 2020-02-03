Sara Ali Khan on being trolled in Love Aaj Kal: It is harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls

Sara's dialogue, "Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lago" from Love Aaj Kal has also gone viral on social media. The actress was even criticised for her expressions in this particular scene.

Sara Ali Khan has been the talk of the town since the trailer of Love Aaj Kal also starring Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma was out. Fans have been going gaga over Kartik and Sara's chemistry in the trailer. But besides the chemistry, Sara's dialogue, "Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lago" has also gone viral on social media. Various memes have been made using the dialogue. The actress was even criticised for her expressions in this particular scene. Sara who has previously also been trolled for her body and her fashion choices never paid heed to the trollers.

But the recent criticism has disheartened the actress. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Sara Ali Khan opened up on the trolls and how it has affected her. She said, "I don't mind being trolled for being fat. I don't mind if you troll me for wearing a cap. But I am here to act. That is my job. That is my profession. That is serious. So, when I am trolled for that, suddenly, with all the confidence still intact, it is harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls. For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me."

Check out Love Aaj Kal's trailer here:

The Kedarnath actress further said that they were not allowed to see the monitor. So, she had no idea what it was looking like. She has spoken to Imtiaz Ali about this and what also happened is the fact that she doesn't look good in that. When it comes to trolling for overacting, she will be honest with everyone. She was not only acutely aware of what her character had to feel, but Imtiaz Ali also made her feel exactly what Zoe had to feel at that point of time.

She further said, "That was not a ham shot on our part. I was really crying. I felt like how Zoe would have been feeling at that moment in time. I did what came to me organically at that point in time. It is not a pretty shot. It is the archetype of the heroine ki rote waqt, marte waqt, khaate waqt... kuch bhi karo, aapko achha lagna chahiye. There is only learning to go from here."

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

Also Read: Love Aaj Kal: Saif Ali Khan on Sara Ali Khan & Kartik’s chemistry: People are going to flock to see the film

Credits :India Today

Read More