Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Set shenanigans with Akshay to Kashmir trip, 5 times her funny commentary left us ROFL

If there is one star in Bollywood who has time and again proved that she's born with an impeccable sense of humour, it is Sara Ali Khan. The gorgeous star, who has been making waves since her debut in 2018, is celebrating her birthday and what better way to mark her special day by looking back at how she made her fans laugh with her funny take on life's sweet moments. For those who follow Sara on Instagram, they already know of her 'Namaste Darshako' series' videos.

In each of her videos in the past, Sara has chronicled life's sweet moments with her funny commentary. From her wisdom tooth extraction at the dentist to her fun banter with co-star Akshay Kumar on Atrangi Re set at Taj Mahal in Agra, Sara added a touch of humour to each of her hilarious videos and left her fans rolling with laughter. On her birthday today, we decided to revisit her 5 best funny 'Namaste Darshako' videos and celebrate her 'happy-go-lucky' avatar.

Check it out:

Kashmir Trip with mom Amrita Singh

During her trip to Kashmir with mom Amrita Singh and Ibrahim, Sara ensured that she adds a touch of humour to their sightseeing in the snow-capped mountains. She shared a video commenting on how scared her mom Amrita was on the cable car with her and left netizens in splits. To turn the scary cable car ride into a fun one for her mom, Sara channelled her inner commentator and won hearts. Well, that's classic Sara for you!

Taj Mahal

Back in December 2020, when Sara was shooting for Atrangi Re with at Taj Mahal, she chronicled off the screen banter with him in a hilarious 'Namaste Darshako' video. Knowing Akshay's comic timing, the two managed to send the internet into a laughter fit with their hilarious act in the clip.

Wisdom Tooth extraction made funny

Back in February 2021, Sara got her wisdom tooth extraction done and filmed it with her hilarious commentary. While she could not control her laughter due to the medication given to her, Sara ensured that she gives everyone a glimpse of her groggy session for removal of 'gyaani daant' with her own fun twist. The video had gone viral on social media and yet again proved that she's not afraid to take her fans inside her regular day life!

4. Soaking in nature with a funny twist

Even to regular wishes, Sara ensures she adds her commentary's touch and well, this year on Environment day, Sara shared a fun 'Namaste Darshako' video from her Kashmir trip and left everyone in awe. Not only did she, wow everyone with her radiant look, she gave out an important message about nature but with a funny twist and her shayari. Well, the fans surely loved it and hence, it took over the internet!

Banaras edition feat Sara's funny

Back in 2020, when Sara was filming for Atrangi Re with Dhanush in Varanasi, she went to visit the famous temple there. While doing so, she filmed her visit to the local market and chanelled her inner 'tour guide' this time with her hilarious yet quirky commentary. From showing off colourful bangles in the shops to chronicling the crowd, Sara gave her take on the visit in the video and became a sensation on the internet.

The birthday girl didn't just stop there and continued to post several such videos on her social media handle. With each of it, she took her hilarious commentary a notch higher and left netizens in splits. Now, many look forward to Sara's 'Namaste Darshako' videos and her out of this world commentary!

Here's wishing Sara Ali Khan, happy birthday!

