Sara Ali Khan in a black netted top will make you fall in love with her; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She is a stunner in whatever outfit she wears and manages to steal all the hearts of her fans and followers. Also, we bet there is no need to tell you how active Sara is on social media. There is never a dull moment for her fans as she keeps sharing stunning pictures of her on social media and even today she took to her IG handle to post a gorgeous picture of her in all-black attire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan has shared a couple of her pictures in this all-black attire. These pictures are clicked by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. In the first picture, we can see Sara looking towards the camera with folded hands as she rocks a netted top. In the second picture, she is standing sideways with her hair open and sunlight falling on her. The last picture too is of her looking stunning. Sharing these pics, Sara posted three sun symbols.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com with Vicky Kaushal in Indore. The stars kept giving us a glimpse from the sets and got all the fans excited. These two even shared the first look of the film and we cannot help but wait for the teaser of the film to release.

Apart from this also, Sara Ali Khan has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline.

