Sara Ali Khan on bonding with Saif Ali Khan over history, books: We always tell each other what we are reading

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are one of the coolest father-daughter duos and share a great bond. In fact, they often dish out major father-daughter goals and it is always a treat to watch them together. They are stylish, and fun and believe in enjoying every moment in their style. Recently, during her recent interview with Elle, Sara opened up on her bond with her Abba and how they have bonded over history and look for reading. In fact, the Pataudi princess recalled how they enjoyed visiting every museum in Rome and Florence during one of their vacations.

“Growing up, I realised that my father was extremely interested in history. We visited Rome and Florence together and went to every museum in the city. We are both always curious and that’s really all it takes—you should want to know,” Sara was quoted as saying. She also spoke about how they always tell each other what they are reading and even recommend books to each other. The Simmba actress recalled Saif had recommended Anna Karenina to her while the was intrigued by Sara’s love for classics - from The Odyssey by Homer to Dante’s Inferno.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen collaborating with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project. Interestingly, the actress has been all praises for the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Besides, Sara is also working on Pawan Kripalani’s upcoming directorial Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

