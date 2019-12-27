Sara Ali Khan boomerangs her way with a ‘splash’ in the water; Janhvi Kapoor is all hearts; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, and David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1.

Post wrapping up the Mumbai schedule of David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1, Sara Ali Khan jetted off for a vacation with her BFF. Thanks to social media, this Kedarnath actress treated her Instafam to a series of photos and videos from her getaway and while yesterday, Sara shared a sneak peek from her vacation as she stunned in a powder pink bikini. From posing in the pool with her BFF to gorging on yummy food, Sara Ali Khan is having a whale of a time, and today, Sara brightened up the day when she posted a boomerang video wherein she is seen having some pool time and alongside the video, Sara wrote, “Start your day with a splash..”

Soon after, Janhvi Kapoor was the first one to like Sara’s video and we are sure that Janhvi Kapoor is also waiting for the day when she will also take a break from work and jet off for her New Year celebrations. Before heading out for her vacation, Sara Ali Khan and brother were papped at the Christmas celebrations of Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy . While Sara stunned in a white dress, her photo with Saif was the highlight of the day as the father-daughter duo looked gorgeous in a frame.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and post that Sara was seen romancing in Simmba. While Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, currently she is shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1.

