Sara Ali Khan brightens up our Tuesday and tries to make it ‘light’ with a goofy throwback video; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one star whose physical transformation from being a plump kid to a fitter self is inspiring. Recently, the Love Aaj Kal star shared a throwback video of times when she wasn’t ‘light’ and tried to make it a fun watch. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a young starlet whose physical transformation from being a plump kid to a gorgeous and fit diva is nothing short of inspiring, Sara Ali Khan comes to mind. Despite her battle with PCOS, the Love Aaj Kal star has managed to change the way she looks and also her lifestyle with hard work and determination. Now, we often see Sara heading to Pilates class to workout and she never skips a session when she’s in the city. However, the Love Aaj Kal star loved to poke fun when she shares throwback photos and videos of herself.

On Tuesday morning, Sara took to Instagram to share a goofy throwback video from a time when she wasn’t exactly ‘light’ on her feet. In the video, we get to see Sara in a different look as she chills and acts goofy on a flight with her friends. Clad in a white top and specs, the Love Aaj Kal star looked unrecognisable as a plump kid in the video. However, even back then, her expressions prove that she was meant for Bollywood. Sara is seen goofing around with her friends on a flight.

The song playing in the background is Sar Jo tere Chakraye and Sara is seen shooting her sleeping mates on a flight. The Love Aaj Kal star captioned it as, “Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was. Video and transformation credit: @namratapurohit.”

Meanwhile, a day back, Sara was snapped with Kartik Aaryan while promoting their film Love Aaj Kal. In the film, Sara and Kartik will be seen as Zoe and Veer. The film stars Kartik as Raghu in the 1990 times. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. The first song Shayad is trending across musical platforms. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

