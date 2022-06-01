Sara Ali Khan brings colours to her Istanbul travel diaries in a hot pink co-ord set; PIC

Who doesn’t love Sara Ali Khan? The actress and her bubbly nature is adored by everyone. Sara is also a wanderlust soul who lives her life to the fullest. She loves traveling a lot and often takes her fans on a tour of the world. Well, traveling to different exotic destinations is always wonderful. You get to experience mixed colours, cultures, and many more. Currently, Sara is in Istanbul and has been sharing many cinematic shots with her fans on her Instagram. Talking about her amazing pictures, just a few hours back, she shared a gorgeous picture and we are obsessed.

In the picture that Sara Ali Khan shared on her Instagram stories, she just looked resplendent in pink. She donned a pink tank top with hot pink mom jeans. She completed the look with a pink cap and shades. Her smile made the picture absolutely radiant. She posed beautifully in front of Dolmabahçe Sarayı, a stunning palace. Meanwhile, a few hours back, she also shared a stunning pic of herself wherein she was seen flaunting her perfect bikini body. In the pic, the Simmba actress was seen wearing a multi-coloured bikini and was seen enjoying her time in a pool.

Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in pink. Check HERE

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie.

Also Read: When Sara Ali Khan 'melted' right away after meeting baby Jeh for the first time