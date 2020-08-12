  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan is a bundle of happiness as she gives a glimpse of her quarantine birthday celebration

Sara Ali Khan is all set to celebrate her 25th birthday on 12th August, 2020. Meanwhile, take a look at her quarantine birthday celebration at home.
Mumbai
Despite being just three films old, Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. The actress won millions of hearts with her innocent smile and brilliant acting prowess in her debut movie Kedarnath co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. She once again left everyone dumbstruck with her stellar performance in Simmba that also features Ranveer Singh. Although Sara’s third movie Love Aaj Kal could not fare well at the box office, people still loved her performance in it.

Today marks the 25th birthday of Sara Ali Khan and the actress seems to be quite excited about the same. She has also given a glimpse of the preparations that have been made on her special day on social media. As we can see, the actress is clad in a printed sleeveless romper that is trimmed with a belt on the waist. We cannot keep our eyes off the cute unicorn in the background bearing the initials ‘Happy Birthday’ and the colourful balloons.

Meanwhile, check out Sara Ali Khan’s post below:

The actress is currently spending her quarantine break with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The brother-sister duo is often spotted going out cycling or practicing yoga together. Meanwhile, Sara will next be seen in the movie Coolie No. 1 in which she has been paired up opposite Varun Dhawan. The comedy-drama has been directed by David Dhawan. She will also collaborate with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for Atrangi Re.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan ushers into a new week with a dip in the pool while listening to Kishore Kumar’s songs; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

How can someone look like an Aunty at 25 ?

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

If she's 25, I born yesterday

