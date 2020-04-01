Sara Ali Khan is a bundle of happiness as she poses with fans for selfies in these throwback PHOTOS

We have come across a few throwback pictures of Sara Ali Khan in which she happily poses for selfies with some of her fans. Check out the pictures.

Sara Ali Khan has a massive fan base all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. The actress who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput has come a long way now and has already carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. Sara is known not only for her amazing performances in all her movies but also because of her utter beauty and charming personality that can win anyone’s hearts.

As we speak of this, we have come across a few throwback pictures of the actress which deserve your attention. Remember when Sara went for an exotic vacation to the beautiful locale of Maldives during the time of New Year? These pictures are apparently from that time as she can be seen posing some fans inside the airport premises. In both the pictures, the actress opts for a nerdy look and is seen wearing printed salwar kameez. She sports a pair of framed glasses too.

Check out the pictures of Sara Ali Khan below:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be collaborating with for the first time in Coolie No. 1 that has been directed by the latter’s father, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in the lead roles. The comedy-drama is slated to be released on May 1, 2020, but might get delayed owing to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

