Sara Ali Khan buzzes with excitement as she catches up with her workout buddies over a video call; See PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan is known to be a fitness lover. A photo of Sara joining her close workout buddies over a video call amid lockdown for a chat is going viral for all the right reasons.

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, gyms and fitness centers were also shut down and as a part of Unlock 1, they have yet not been opened. Amid this, celebs who love fitness have been working out virtually and speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan comes to mind. The gorgeous star is a complete fitness lover and every day used to hit her workout session prior to the lockdown. However, amid the lockdown, Sara has been working out at home and sometimes, even joins her workout buddies virtually.

Speaking of this, a photo of Sara’s video call with her gym buddies is going viral on social media. In the photo shared by Namrata Purohit, we can see Sara being joined by her friends at the Pilates class including Dhvani Bhanushali as well. As the girls connected over a video call, Sara is seen smiling the widest while chatting up with her workout friends. The gorgeous star could be seen clad in a red top with a hairband as she joins her friends on a call from home.

The video call screenshot was shared by Namrata Purohit and a fan club of the actress shared it on social media. Meanwhile, a day back, a workout video of Sara and Ibrahim went viral on social media. The sibling duo is seen sweating it out in the same. Amid the lockdown, often Sara opts to workout at home with her brother and shares photos on social media.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s video call with her workout friends:

On the work front, Sara will be seen with in Coolie No 1. The film was initially slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, it has been postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown. Apart from this, Sara also has Aanand L Rai’s film with and Dhanush. The film was being shot before the lockdown. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

