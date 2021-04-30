Sara Ali Khan called ‘aware’ by netizens as she refused a selfie from the fan not following COVID 19 protocols

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen at the airport refusing a selfie from a fan who was not following COVID 19 protocols by wearing a mask properly or keeping a social distance.

Sara Ali Khan is known to garner praise from her fans about her wit and knowledge. One of the more cerebral stars, made the impression through her personality when she first time appeared on a talk show with . Sara has also turned out to be a paparazzi magnet during her gym timings and oh so lovely airport looks. Shutterbugs never miss a moment to cease her sizzling smile on camera and she garners a lot of fan attention as well. Whilst coming out of the airport, Sara recently refused a selfie from a fan and netizens have hailed her move.

Taking a selfie means bidding goodbye to social distancing which is not the best idea with rising cases of COVID 19. Though celebrities have nailed the art of smile-a-second with a fan, being responsible as a citizen is the need of the hour. As Sara dazzled her way out of the airport getting papped, a fan came running up to her asking for a selfie and Sara denied the opportunity with dignity. The fan had his face mask on the chin and could not care less for social distancing when he saw a moment to grab a selfie with the Simmba star.

In the video, Sara can be heard saying, “Aap yeh bilkul mat kijiye. Yeh nahi karna chahiye,". Netizens have reacted positively to Sara’s move of refusing the selfie. On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re directed by Anand L.Rai costarring Dhanush and superstar .

