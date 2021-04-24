Sara Ali Khan calls Birthday boy Varun Dhawan and her a 'cool combo' in a wish; He reminds her to 'stay safe'

Coolie No 1 actress Sara Ali Khan penned a lovely note for her co-star Varun Dhawan on his birthday. The actress also received a sweet and important reminder from Varun amid the current times.

Actress Sara Ali Khan began her Saturday by penning a sweet birthday wish for the other part of her 'cool combo' and that is . The Coolie No 1 actress shared throwback photos with her co-star from the film on the occasion of his 34th birthday and sent her love to him. Sara and Varun both enjoy a massive fan following and when they came together in Coolie No 1, fans loved their hilarious banter on and off the screen.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared throwback photos from Coolie No 1 shoot days with Varun. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a neon jacket with white denim shorts. On the other hand, Varun is seen clad in a peach hoodie with dark peach shorts. The two opted to style themselves up in neon shades during the Coolie No 1 shoot in Goa back in the day and shared photos during the promotions of the film. Now, on Varun's birthday, Sara dubbed the two of them as a 'cool combo' and wished him.

Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, "Happy Birthday," and added 'cool combo' gif to it. Varun was quick to respond to Sara on Instagram. He reposted the photo on his handle and wrote, "Saraeshwari stay safe my friend."

Meanwhile, Sara has been away for vacay with her mom Amrita Singh and recently, she shared a workout video with Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram handle. While Janhvi returned to Mumbai, Sara is yet to be back. On the work front, Sara will now be seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on August 6, 2021.

