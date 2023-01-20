Sara Ali Khan calls Deepika Padukone 'No 1'; Poses with Ananya in INSIDE PICS from Anant-Radhika’s engagement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on Thursday night, and their grand engagement celebration was a star-studded event. The A-listers of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, and many others attended the bash at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. B-town divas Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor put their best fashion foot forward for the occasion and dazzled in beautiful ethnic outfits. We are sure fans are eagerly waiting to see pictures from the celebration last night. Thanks to Sara Ali Khan , we finally got a sneak-peek into the engagement ceremony!

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story to share a picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement bash. The picture shows Sara posing with Deepika Padukone . Both actresses are all smiles for the picture. Sara gushed over Deepika, and showered love on the actress by calling her ‘number 1.’ She wrote, “@deepikapadukone You’re just #1 in every way!” along with heart emojis. The background of the picture gives a brief glimpse of the VR Zone, and the area can be seen decorated with numerous balloons. Check out the picture shared by Sara Ali Khan below!

For Anant and Radhika’s engagement ceremony, Sara Ali Khan wore an ivory sharara set from the shelves of ace designer Manish Malhotra. Sara looked absolutely elegant in the off-white outfit that featured beautiful intricate Kashmiri thread work embroidery. Her ethnic outfit consisted of a shirt kurta, and a sharara that had a beautiful flair. She kept her hair loose, and simply accessorized with long dangling earrings.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone looked beyond gorgeous in a bright red organza silk saree with embroidery and sequin work. The saree is from Torani, and she paired it with a heavily embroidered bandhgala blouse. She accessorized with a heavy choker-style pearl and emerald necklace and matching earrings. She had her hair tied back in a slicked-down bun.

Sara Ali Khan poses with Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra

That’s not all! Sara Ali Khan also shared some more pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement bash. On Friday, Sara shared inside pictures from the bash in which she is seen posing with Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, entrepreneur Tasheen Rahimtoola and other friends. The first picture shared by her shows Sara and Ananya twinning in ivory outfits, while KJo and Manish Malhotra are seen in black ethnic outfits. The picture gives a sneak-peek of the beautiful floral décor at the bash. Another picture shows Sara posing with her friends and the backdrop shows a beautifully decorated door, and a lit-up tree. Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, “All white. All night."