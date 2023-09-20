Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim ‘humshakal bache’ of Raja-Rani Saif Ali Khan, Amrita; fans are in splits

Sara has made a name for herself in Bollywood as a talented actress coupled with a distinct wit and humor. She recently took to Instagram to poke fun at her and her brother Ibrahim's uncanny resemblance to their parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Sara and Ibrahim have often been praised for their good looks and their striking resemblance to their parents. While Sara shares a resemblance with Amrita, Ibrahim is often referred to as the younger version of Saif. Keep reading to know what she said.

Sara Ali Khan calls herself and Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘hamshakal (lookalike)’ of Saif, Amrita

Sharing pictures on Instagram with her brother Ibrahim, the brother-sister duo looked like absolutely ‘nawabi (royal)’ in their ethnic outfits. While Ibrahim donned a maroon kurta pairing it with white pajamas, Sara looked brilliant in a red suit featuring golden embroidered detailing.

Sharing a funny caption with the pictures, she spoke about them being ‘humshakals (lookalike)’ of Humshakals' Saif and actress Amrita Singh. “Ek Tha Raja, Ek Thi Rani, Dono ke hue hamshakal bacche, That’s it Khatam Kahaani (there was a king, there was a queen, they had lookalike children, that’s it, the story is over),” wrote Sara in the caption of the pictures.

Fans react to Sara’s post

The brother sister duo have always been known to be carbon copies of their parents. However, after Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post, what caught our attention was many fans asking Saif-Amrita to come online from their real account. A fan’s comment read, “Amrita Singh and Saif asli account se aao ..!!”

We do totally agree with the fan as it is difficult to differentiate between Amrita-Saif and their junior versions. Another fan shared similar reaction by saying, “Real ID se aao Amrita ji aur Saif Ali Khan ji”. “Love the attempted poem … looking absolutely gorgeous,” said another comment. The comments that followed Sara Ali Khan’s post had hilarious reactions to it and we can’t stop laughing our hearts out.

