Sara Ali Khan calls herself ‘sunset chaser’ as she gazes at the horizon on a rooftop in stunning PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted by the shutterbugs outside Pooja Entertainment office. The Simmba star happily posed for the photos. A little while ago, she shared a post about chasing the sunset on social media.

Sara Ali Khan is one such star who is adored for her utter beauty in the film industry. The Simmba star, who has been quite active on social media of late, leaves no chance to make her ardent fans go gaga. From sharing her stunning pictures to giving a glimpse of her happy moments, the diva has been stealing hearts with her social media posts. Recently, she has dropped yet another mesmerizing picture of herself wherein she can be seen enjoying the setting sun.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Coolie No 1 actress shared an alluring photo of herself. While sharing it, she wrote, “When you see the setting Sun Sara calls it a day well done.” In the click, Sara can be seen sitting on a rooftop as she enjoys the beautiful view. The star kid can also be seen gazing at the horizon. A little while ago, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star was spotted by the paparazzi at the Pooja Entertainment office. In the photos, the actress can be seen clad in a beautiful grey top with ripped blue denim. She happily posed for the shutterbugs and gave them her best shots.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has many interesting and exciting lineups. She will soon be seen in Atrangi Re which also stars and Dhanush in the lead roles. The forthcoming romantic drama will be helmed by Aanand L. Rai and will mark Sara’s first outing with Khiladi Kumar and Raanjhanaa star. The actress was last seen opposite in Coolie No 1.

