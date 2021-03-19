Sara Ali Khan calls herself ‘susheel, gharelu, sanskari’; Asks for marriage proposals in recent Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan, who will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, is winning hearts with her recent post for all the right reasons.

Sara Ali Khan has been an avid social media user and is often known as a social media star for a reason. After all, the Pataudi princess has aced the art of taking the social media by a storm by each of her Instagram posts. From her stunning pics, to goofy click and quirky captions, everything about Sara’s posts is a rage among her massive fan following. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara has shared some stunning pics from a photoshoot, but it is her caption that is grabbing the eyeballs.

In the pics, the Love Aaj Kal actress had turned muse for Manish Malhotra and was seen wearing a maroon coloured heavily embroidered lehenga wherein she looked like a sight to behold. However, what grabbed our eyeballs was Sara’s caption wherein she was seen asking to send some rishtas for shaadi and even described herself as ‘sundar, sushseel, and gharelu’. The diva wrote, “Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki??” While her aunt Saba Ali Khan was in awe of her panache, Sara’s post was inundated with immense love from fans.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara was last seen in starrer Coolie No 1 and will now be seen in Aanand L Rai’s much talked about directorial Atrangi Re. The movie will also feature and Dhanush in key roles marking the Pataudi princess’ first collaboration with both the actors. Atrangi Re is slated to release on August 6 this year.

