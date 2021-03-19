  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan calls herself ‘susheel, gharelu, sanskari’; Asks for marriage proposals in recent Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan, who will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, is winning hearts with her recent post for all the right reasons.
79769 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 08:15 pm
Sara Ali Khan has been an avid social media user and is often known as a social media star for a reason. After all, the Pataudi princess has aced the art of taking the social media by a storm by each of her Instagram posts. From her stunning pics, to goofy click and quirky captions, everything about Sara’s posts is a rage among her massive fan following. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara has shared some stunning pics from a photoshoot, but it is her caption that is grabbing the eyeballs.

In the pics, the Love Aaj Kal actress had turned muse for Manish Malhotra and was seen wearing a maroon coloured heavily embroidered lehenga wherein she looked like a sight to behold. However, what grabbed our eyeballs was Sara’s caption wherein she was seen asking to send some rishtas for shaadi and even described herself as ‘sundar, sushseel, and gharelu’. The diva wrote, “Any marriage proposals for #susheel #gharelu #sanskari #ladki??” While her aunt Saba Ali Khan was in awe of her panache, Sara’s post was inundated with immense love from fans.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 and will now be seen in Aanand L Rai’s much talked about directorial Atrangi Re. The movie will also feature Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in key roles marking the Pataudi princess’ first collaboration with both the actors. Atrangi Re is slated to release on August 6 this year.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her dinner plate as she relishes lip smacking Rajma Rice; Take a look

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Get married and get out. You are a one film wonder and that too because of Sushant

Anonymous 14 hours ago

yes she should marry a rich businessman and settle down..she will be lovely as an influencer but not an actress

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Sara is too sweet and wellmannered. I wish she gets her dream man by now.

Anonymous 1 day ago

and hash lover

Anonymous 1 day ago

Nepo delusion is really something.

Anonymous 1 day ago

yawn.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Smart girl. You ain't Amrita Singh or Kareena Kapoor. Get married and settle down as soon as possible.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sara❤️❤️

Anonymous 2 days ago

LOL !!! Nice joke !! She forgot to add manly & maal lover !!

Anonymous 2 days ago

really really broken?