Sara Ali Khan calls Radhika Madan ‘inspiring’ in Shiddat; Says Sunny Kaushal is ‘a real treat to watch’

Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal have been in the headlines for quite some time now. The two actors are all geared up for the release of their upcoming romantic drama Shiddat. The Kunal Deshmukh directorial will be releasing on a streaming platform tomorrow, on the 1st of October. A couple of days back, the Radhika and Sunny led film had a screening in the city suburbs, and the event was graced by many celebrities. And it looks like actress Sara Ali Khan enjoyed the film thoroughly as she took to social media to hail both the lead actors for their performances.

A few moments back, Sara took to Instagram stories to appreciate Radhika and Sunny’s act in Shiddat. Sara shared a poster of the film and wrote, “@radhikamadan you’re inspiring, beautiful and soul touching as usual!! @sunsunnykhez you’re beyond effortless, genuinely brilliant and a real treat to watch! @maddockfilms @DineshVijan”. Apart from this, Sara also inserted a gif and wrote, “I cannot wait for all of you to experience this magic”. Sara has always admired and appreciated Radhika’s performances. A few months back, she took to Instagram stories to hail the actress’ stint in the anthology film Feels Like Ishq as well.

Take a look at Sara’s Instagram story:

The screening of Shiddat was held at the city suburbs a couple of days back. Apart from Radhika and Sunny, in attendance were Sunny’s brother and actor Vicky Kaushal along with their parents, director Kunal Deshmukh, filmmakers Kabir Khan and Shashank Khaitaan, and the onscreen couple’s friends Angira Dhar and Sharvari Wagh. As it was Sunny Kaushal’s birthday on the 28th of September, he also cut a cake with the paparazzi.

