Sara Ali Khan calls shooting Atrangi Re amid pandemic 'strange': Now I'm in room with people in masks, gloves

In a recent chat, Sara Ali Khan spoke about her experience of shooting for Atrangi Re with Dhanush in Madurai during the second schedule amid the pandemic. The gorgeous star called it a different experience.

2020 brought the worst nightmare for humankind in the form of the COVID 19 pandemic. Even Bollywood's shoots came to a halt as the nation went into lockdown. Speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan, who was initially shooting for Atrangi Re when lockdown was announced, recently opened up about her experience of shooting the second schedule of the film in Madurai amid pandemic. It was in October that Sara had kicked off the second schedule of Dhanush and co-starrer and summing up the experience, she said that it was 'strange.'

In a chat with PTI, Sara claimed that despite the pandemic, the enthusiasm and passion that all had on the sets remained the same. Further, she claimed that it never felt that she had left the sets due to everyone having the same zeal. Further, talking about shooting amid pandemic, Sara shared that she found herself sitting in a room of people with masks, gloves and suits and now that it was different. She even praised Aanand L Rai and said he stood by her side like a 'rock.'

Talking about the Atrangi Re filmmaker, Sara said, "Every third day during the lockdown, I'd tell him please take me back, I want to start shooting. Working with him has been a spectacular experience. I cannot wait to start our third schedule, hopefully very soon. He is truly someone I can turn to for any kind of help. This year has been extremely hard for everyone. He has been there for me as a rock. On March 19, I was in Banaras shooting with him and returned to Mumbai the next day."

It's a little strange. It was the same on set, with my director in a mask and gloves. It was different. But the passion and excitement with which everybody in the film fraternity comes to set with has not changed. Sara Ali Khan

About shooting amid pandemic, Sara said, "I'm now sitting in a room where people are wearing masks, suits and gloves. It's a little strange. It was the same on set, with my director in a mask and gloves. It was different. But the passion and excitement with which everybody in the film fraternity comes to set with has not changed. The enthusiasm which binds us all is still there."

Meanwhile, Sara recently launched the trailer of her film Coolie No 1 with . The film releases on OTT platform on December 25. Besides this, Sara even shared a workout video with Dhanush and left fans excited to see them together on the big screen in Atrangi Re. The film also stars . Reportedly, Sara will be seen playing a double role in the film and Akshay's role is a special one. It was initially announced to release on February 12, 2021.

Credits :PTI

