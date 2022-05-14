Sara Ali Khan calmly 'meditates' amid gushing river waters in Kashmir; Drops a PIC of shooting star

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. In addition to this, she is a travel junkie too and often visits serene places. As she enjoys massive fan following on social media, the actress also gives glimpses of her vacation pictures and videos on it and gives major travel goals to her followers. Currently, the actress is in Kashmir. She has been sharing photos and videos from her stay in the valley on 'gram as well.

Speaking of which, just few hours ago, the actress shared a serene video as she calmly meditated with a backdrop of gushing waters and mountains. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Peace and Happiness." She also shared another picture of a shooting star which she witnessed during her stay.

Take a look:

Earlier, she also shared a glimpse of her 'dinner time' as she donned her inner chef. Sara took to her Instagram stories and shared a sneak peek of her cooking session at the campsite. Sharing the video, she captioned it: "Dinner time." In it, one can see, Sara is seen donning a black and white tracksuit, she also added a mandarin printed scarf and grey ear muffs.

Speaking about her professional career, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Kedarnath actress star next in Laxman Utekar's untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Apart from that, she will also feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, who had also directed Taurani’s Bhoot Police which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the pivotal role.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan turns chef as she shares a glimpse of her cooking session at a campsite in Kashmir; Watch