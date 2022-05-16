Sara Ali Khan can’t keep calm as Sharmila Tagore is making her acting comeback: Badi Amma is back on screen

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who is quite active on social media and doesn’t miss a chance to shower love on her family members with her cute posts. In fact, her social media posts and her poetic side is a treat for the fans. And now, the Love Aaj Kal actress is making the headlines as she has penned an adorable note for her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. For the uninitiated, the veteran actress has announced her comeback to the big screen after over a decade and will be seen in Rahul Chittella's directorial Gulmohar which will also star Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar and Simran Bagga.

Sharing her excitement about Sharmila Tagore’s much awaited comeback, Sara took to her Instagram story and posted a pic of Sharmila posing with the team of Gulmohar. In the caption, Sara wrote how excited she is about Sharmila Tagor’s comeback. She also wrote that she is confident that Sharmila is going to nail it with her onscreen. Sara wrote, “Badi Amma is back on screen. To watch her I’m truly keen. She will be the epitome of brilliance and grace I have yakeen”.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s post for Sharmila Tagore here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara has completed the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled directorial with Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first collaboration with Vicky and she is quite excited about it. And now, Sara is working on Pavan Kripalani’s upcoming directorial Gaslight which also stars Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in key roles. To note, this will be Vikrant’s first collaboration with the Pataudi princess and he is quite excited about it. In a conversation with India Today, Vikrant stated, “Sara is full of energy, wonderful. Her outlook towards her work, the way she sees the world, is so refreshing”.

