Sara Ali Khan can’t keep calm as she reveals Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh & Ibrahim’s reaction to Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, her recent release Atrangi Re starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, which had released on December 24, has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. And while Sara is basking in the appreciation from all corners, she is overwhelmed with the reviews coming her way. Amid this, the Pataudi princess was quizzed about her parents Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s reaction to her performance in Atrangi Re and she can’t keep calm about it.

During her recent interview with India Today, Sara revealed that her parents were in tears after watching the movie and it gave her a sense of accomplishment. “Atrangi Re is not a good film to ask this question because they have both been very nice. I think mom is very emotional and will always be. And, my father is a very strong and sophisticated gentleman. But I do know that I have made both mom and dad cry. It is weird to feel that sense of accomplishment that your parents are proud of you,” the actress was quoted saying.

Speaking about Ibrahim’s reaction, Sara said he has been proud of her. She said, “Our equation is about playing around and we keep kidding with each other - from college until now, I am his golu molu sister. But now, he is saying that he is proud of me or that’s my sister and he is telling this to others too. So, I feel very happy”.

To note, Atrangi Re happens to be Sara’s fifth release after Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.