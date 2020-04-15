Sara Ali Khan ‘can’t stop, won’t stop’ sharing cute throwbacks & latest post proves she’s meant for Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has been on a spree of sharing adorable throwback photos. On Wednesday, once again, Sara won hearts with a cute photo of herself acting filmy, hence proving that she is in the right business. Check it out.

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan may just be 3 films old, but her fan base is huge and she is an icon for the Gen-Z. The candidness and her cool avatar in interviews and interactions has made her extremely popular with the youth. Not just this, Sara’s sense of style and looks is a complete winner and every time she steps out on the red carpet, the Simmba star makes heads turn. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sara has been sharing adorable throwback photos that have been winning the internet.

On Wednesday, Sara again dropped an adorable unseen childhood photo of herself that proves she was truly meant to be a Bollywood actress. In the photo, a cute little Sara can be seen smiling and posing for the camera. The Simmba star compared the photo with her recent photo from promotions in which she is seen dressed in a yellow outfit. Seeing the cute photo of Sara from her childhood and her expressions, fans couldn’t stop gushing over her cuteness. Many even commented on the photo and mentioned that some things never change.

Sara captioned the photo as, “जी हाँ Hum Bachpan se hi aise hai…” (Yes, I am like this since childhood.) Seeing the cute photo of his Coolie No 1 co-star, Varun also commented on the photo. He wrote, “Sara ka sara.” A day back too, Sara shared a stunning throwback photo from one of her shoots and won hearts of her fans. A few days back, she shared yet another childhood throwback where she was cute as a button and compared her expressions with a recent photo.

Check out Sara’s latest throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen with on Coolie No 1 remake. She will be stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Varun will be seen playing Govinda’s role. The film is directed by David Dhawan. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, owing to the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the release date will be changed of the film.

