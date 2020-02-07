Sara Ali Khan cannot take her eyes off her phone, Kartik Aaryan wonders why; Watch Video

Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan had promoted their film in Jaipur and Gujarat and were seen shaking a leg on Haan Main Galat for their fans.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been grabbing eyeballs since the announcement of the two starring in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal came out. The rumoured couple made their fans go crazy when their dating rumours spread wide. The two are now all geared up for their upcoming rom-com Love Aaj Kal. Kartik and Sara both are busy promoting their film leaving no stone turned. The two have been sharing some amazing pictures of themselves having a gala time on their social media accounts too. Recently, Kartik and Sara had promoted their film in Jaipur and Gujarat and were seen shaking a leg on Haan Main Galat for their fans.

While videos of the two dancing on Haan Main Galat have already gone viral on social media, a video in which Sara and Kartik both are busy on phones has recently been out on social media. In the video, we can Sara who is dressed up in a red and white coloured ethnic dress is busy looking in her phone while walking and Kartik who is wearing a printed shirt and blue denim is also looking at Sara's phone wondering what she is looking at. We wonder what is it that the two are so engrossed in?

Love Aaj Kal also features Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film is another part in the series of Love Aaj Kal that starred and . Sara and Kartik are often seen together promoting their film and fans of the two are excited to see it. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal has been shot in New Delhi and Rajasthan. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. It will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

