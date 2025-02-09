Sara Ali Khan can't stop grooving as Akon brings the house down by his performance on Chammak Challo: WATCH
Sara Ali Khan danced her heart out as Akon performed Shah Rukh Khan’s song Chammak Challo. Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan joined her at her friend’s wedding.
Sara Ali Khan got all decked up in Indian attire to get her friend married to the love of his life. A day ago, she posted happy pictures on her social media, making fans fall for her bright smile and positive aura. Now, several videos have gone viral showing the actress grooving to Akon's performance at a wedding. A clip also showcases the global singer performing on Shah Rukh Khan's Chammak Challo from the film, Ra One.
Social media is currently buzzing with viral videos of Sara Ali Khan having a great time at a sangeet ceremony. In a clip posted by Shah Rukh Khan's fan club, the actress can be seen standing in front of the stage as Akon performed the iconic SRK and Kareena Kapoor Khan song, Chammak Challo.
According to the fan club, "Akon performing the iconic Chammak Challo at Yash Singhal and Krisha Parekh's wedding reception, bringing SRK magic to the celebration."
Akon performs Shah Rukh Khan's Chammak Challo:
In another clip shared by Sara’s friend, the actress can be seen dressed up in all-black attire for the fun night. In the captions, she penned, “@akon need my phone back. Oh hey @saraalikhan95.”
Sara Ali Khan enjoys Akon’s performance:
A day ago, the Kedarnath debutant took to her social media handle and dropped several images from the wedding of Yash Singhal and Krisha Parekh. The photo album opens with her posing with the groom. For the wedding, the diva painted the town red in her stunning saree. At the Mehendi ceremony, she got dolled up in a pink saree which made her look beautiful.
At the wedding, she was also joined by her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing the images, the Murder Mubarak actress noted, “Mr & Mrs Singhal @yashsinghal @krishaparekh. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness, abundance, love, laughter, joy, thepla and undiyo. Jai Bholenath.”
Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post:
Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force. The Bollywood actress will be next seen in Metro In Dino.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan spread their goofy energy as they attend close friend’s wedding with mom Amrita Singh; PICS