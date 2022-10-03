Sara Ali Khan can't stop smiling as she looks chic in white tank top and distressed jeans; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented and most-loved actresses in Bollywood currently. She began her acting career in 2018 with the romantic drama Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and the action comedy Simmba with Ranveer Singh in the lead. Both films were commercially successful. With only a few films to her credit until now, Sara has successfully made a space for herself in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress is an active social media user and often shares pictures of herself which always leave her fans in awe of her!

Just a while ago, taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan shared a new set of pictures and captioned it: "When @rohanshrestha asks me to be myself. And then says ok.. a little less. And then we pose." In it, the Love Aaj Kal actress looked chic as ever as she donned a white tank top and paired it with distressed blue denim jeans. Sara opted for a no-makeup look and left her hair open which is perfectly styled in soft waves as she is seen posing for the pictures.