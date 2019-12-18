Sara Ali Khan captions her throwback photo 'sugar and spice' and we think we can all agree; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan went on a throwback photo sharing spree, and one of the photos sure had our attention for the right reasons. Check it out.

Sara Ali Khan's social media has always been one to draw quite a lot of attention and last night, Sara seemed to have gone on a photo sharing spree, but she chose to share throwback photos, including those from her magazine covers, shoots, and so on and so forth. But one of the photos had our attention as she was dressed well and of course, did not forget to add a fine caption to it, one that seems to have fit just fine.

The photo is from the Femina Beauty Awards earlier this year, and she looked pretty in a pink ensemble and defined both chic as well as sultry with that slit of hers. She left her hair open and posed just about perfectly. One might sure see her evolution as far as the red carpet looks are concerned, but well, she hasn't ever gone wrong with her outfits, and this one wasn't any different. She captioned it 'Sugar and Spice,' and we think that is exactly what this outfit is:

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photo:

On the work front, Sara seems to be in talks for multiple films, and well, we can't wait to see her more often on screen. Currently, she is working on Coolie No. 1 with , and next up, she will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next, Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

