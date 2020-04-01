Sara Ali Khan catching up with friends on video call amid quarantine is what we all can relate to; See Photo

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Sara Ali Khan interacted with her friends via video call. See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan, just like all of us, is staying indoors, due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, and besides working out, and indulging in some cooking, Sara Ali Khan is also making sure to catch up with her friends over video call. That’s right! Sara Ali Khan took to social media to post photos with her friends wherein she is seen video chatting with them. In the photo, this Simmba actress is seen wearing specks and is seen making some goofy expressions. Besides Sara, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and , too, have been catching up on video call.

A few days back, Sara posted a home workout video on social media wherein she was seen doing some burpees, squats and alongside the video, Sara wrote, "I support Janta Curfew! Meanwhile fitness and motivation I Pursue! I sincerely urge this to become a worldview. Stay Fit! Stay Safe! Stay Home! Tabata Workout. 20 seconds of- Burpees, Squat Jumps, Mountain climbers, Reverse Lunges, Shoulder taps in high plank, Jumping Jacks, 2 reverse lunges and 1 squat jump and Burpees again. (sic)"

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and next, she will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite . During a recent live interaction, when Varun Dhawan was asked about the trailer release of Coolie NO 1, the actor had said that due to the COVID 19 infection, he isn’t sure as to when will the makers release the trailer of the film.

