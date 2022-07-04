Sara Ali Khan celebrates 'Pride Month' as she shares stylish PIC from her London vacay

Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Apart from being an actress, Sara is a travel junkie and loves sharing her travelogues on Instagram, giving major travel goals to her followers. She often takes her fans on a virtual tour of the places she has visited. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous pictures, travel vlogs, videos, and even her funny Knock Knock videos. Meanwhile, the Simba actress is currently vacationing in London and yet again she has made it a point to share interesting titbits and stunning pictures with her fans and followers.

Speaking of which, the actress shared a stylish picture of herself on her Instagram stories captioning it: “Pride month.” The Love Aaj Kal actress donned a grey T-shirt with colourful print on it. She paired it with a blue ripped jeans and a pair of white sneakers as she posed for the camera in style.

Have a look at Sara’s post:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She now has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film. Sara has been all praises for the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor and stated, “You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you”.

Recently, Pinkvilla learned that Sara is set to do a film based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.