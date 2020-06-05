Sara Ali Khan celebrates World Environment Day with stunning photos embracing nature in its full glory

Sara Ali Khan shared a couple of breathtaking photos on World Environment Day and we definitely want some more of it. Check out some of the photos right here.

Sara Ali Khan's social media is one of the finest sights to behold right now as she keeps sharing all these amazing photos and fans cannot seem to get enough of it. From throwback photos to her childhood to reliving her time spent on shooting throughout her time on films, and well, it looks like today's post sure has hit the right chord with us as she shared some breathtaking photos on the occasion of World Environment Day this year.

Sara shared photos from the mountains and by the sunset and in the rains, all of them stuffed together into one post and all we want right now is to go embrace mother nature and take that trip to the mountains. None the less, for now, we can simply enjoy this post of hers and celebrate nature on this day. Given the ongoing situation around the world, it becomes all the more necessary to persevere nature and ensure that we are keeping it safe.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan, one of the most awaited films of 2020. However, it failed to make numbers at the box office despite all the buzz since way before the movie hit the screens. Up ahead, we will see her next in Coolie No. 1 co-starring . The actress had also kickstarted the shoot for Atrangi Re before the lockdown featuring Dhanush and .

