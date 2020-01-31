Sara Ali Khan channels her inner diva as she slays in a striped off shoulder dress for Love Aaj Kal promotions

Sara Ali Khan is busy with the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. The gorgeous diva shared stunning photos in a striped dress that left the internet swooning. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a young starlet who has won over the hearts of people with her debut performance and following film, Sara Ali Khan comes to mind. The talented actress is not just known for her acting prowess but also for her fashion sense. Often Sara’s red carpet looks make headlines and she manages to give young girls style goals. Now, as she is busy with promotions of Kartik Aaryan co-starrer Love Aaj Kal, Sara is winning the internet, one stylish look at a time.

Recently, Sara took to Instagram to share a new look for promotions. In the photos, the Love Aaj Kal star can be seen clad in a red and white off shoulder striped dress. While her hair seems to be straightened, Sara’s makeup was kept natural to go with her overall chic look. With just a pair of earrings, the young star left fans swooning over her style and gave her followers a new trend to follow. As she flirted with the camera, Sara looked gorgeous in the stylish dress.

Sara shared the photos and captioned it as, “Candy cane By the window-pane #LoveAajKal.” Meanwhile, a day back, Sara and Kartik were snapped together for the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. Fans are excited to see the fresh pairing on the big screens in Imtiaz Ali’s next. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Malhotra. The songs Shayad and Haan Main Galat are trending chartbusters. The trailer showcased the love story of two couples from 1990 and 2020. Sara will be seen as Zoe while Kartik will be seen as Raghu and Veer. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

