Sara Ali Khan channels her inner PT Usha to avoid paps while entering the gym; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most favourite actresses for the paps to capture in their lenses. Even the actress never fails to pose for the paps and greets them very nicely with her signature ‘namaste’ that has become quite popular. The star kid was spotted outside her gym yet again today but what was very surprising was that today she did not wait and pose for the paps, instead she ran inside her gym the moment she got down from her car. Do not believe us? Well, then keep scrolling to watch the video.

In the video that has been captured, we can see Sara Ali Khan’s car stopping at the gate of her gym. The moment she spots the paps standing there who are ready to click her pictures, Sara makes a gesture from within her car that we assume is for the paps. After a minute, she opens the door of her car and runs. Sara can be seen wearing a cap, a white crop top and purple gym shorts. What caught our attention was her mask that was stylish and had her initials ‘SAK’ written on it. We bet Sara running away like this would leave all her fans.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Recently, she was clicked with Vicky Kaushal which has further speculated the rumours of both doing a film together. Well, an official confirmation is still awaited. Reportedly, both have been roped in director Laxman Utekar's next rom-com.

